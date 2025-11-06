Bihar polls: 27.65 pc voter turnout recorded as voting picks up pace

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) An average voter turnout of 27.65 per cent was recorded till 11 a.m. on Thursday, across 18 districts, where polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.

While Begusarai (30.37 per cent), Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent), Saharsa (29.68 per cent), and Muzaffarpur (29.66 per cent) witnessed comparatively higher participation, several other districts also reported moderate to encouraging polling figures by mid-morning.

Patna district saw the lowest turnout so far, with 23.71 per cent.

In Madhepura, 28.46 per cent of registered voters had cast their votes by 11 a.m., while Darbhanga reported a turnout of 26.07 per cent. In Gopalganj, the figure stood at 30.04 per cent, indicating steady participation since the polling began. Siwan registered 27.09 per cent, and Saran saw 28.52 per cent turnout, while Vaishali recorded 28.67 per cent. Samastipur also witnessed decent participation at 27.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khagaria reported 28.96 per cent polling, Munger 26.68 per cent, and Sheikhpura 26.04 per cent. In Nalanda, the turnout stood at 26.86 per cent, while Bhojpur registered 28.02 per cent and Buxar recorded 26.76 per cent by 11 a.m.

Polling across these regions has so far remained peaceful, with no major incidents reported.

A total of 1,314 candidates -- including 1,192 men and 122 women -- are in the fray in this phase. The Election Commission stated that 3.75 crore electors, comprising 1.98 crore men, 1.76 crore women, and 758 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 are in rural and 8,608 in urban areas.

The ECI has designated 320 model booths, 926 women-managed stations, and 107 managed by persons with disabilities. Webcasting facilities have been set up in all polling stations for real-time monitoring.

Tight security arrangements are in place to ensure smooth polling.

Over 15 battalions of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the 18 districts, with special attention to sensitive and Naxal-affected areas where voting will conclude an hour earlier, at 5 p.m. Mock polling exercises were conducted early in the morning to verify systems before the start of voting.

