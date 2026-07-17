July 18, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

Bihar: 3 siblings in Saharsa family clear NEET (UG) exam, festive mood in neighbourhood

Bihar: 3 siblings in Saharsa family clear NEET (UG) exam, festive mood in neighbourhood (Photo: IANS)

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Rohit Kumar, a grocery shop owner in Bihar’s Saharsa district, is on cloud nine, with his happiness knowing no bounds. The reason is that all three of his children have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) exams.

The remarkable achievement by the Saharsa siblings, hailing from a single household with a humble background, has evoked a strong wave of emotions, joy and jubilation in the family as well as the neighbourhood.

Rohit’s family and relatives are overjoyed and thrilled by their wards’ performance, and congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family members have been pouring in throughout the day.

The inspiring tale of three siblings is being celebrated by the neighbours, and their deserving feat has become an inspiration for other children.

22-year-old Rajnish Kumar, 21-year-old Sakshi Kumari, and 19-year-old Prahlad Kumar – all three of them completed their education at a village school.

After passing the CBSE board matriculation exams, Sakshi and Rajnish cleared their intermediate exams under the Bihar Board, while the youngest son, Prahlad Kumar, passed both his matriculation and intermediate exams through the Bihar Board.

Rajnish and Sakshi achieved this success on their third attempt, whereas the youngest brother, Prahlad, succeeded in the NEET exam on his very first attempt.

Their parents, Rohit Kumar and Poonam Devi, are relieved and overjoyed, saying their hard labour has paid off.

Despite the family's modest financial situation, Rohit ensured they didn’t face hurdles in their education, while his wife stood by them through all the challenges.

Today. Poonam Devi, the mother of three, has tears of joy in her eyes as she says, "I had faith from the very beginning that one day, through their hard work, my children would achieve great success and bring honour to our family."

Prahlad Kumar, who performed exceedingly well in the NEET exams, said the candidates' confidence in the exam had previously wavered, but the timely and transparent release of results has significantly restored that trust.

He aspires to become an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon.

Sakshi Kumari shared that she studied at a local coaching centre in her home district and achieved this milestone. She wants to become a paediatrician in the future.

Eldest sibling Rajnish Kumar said that a weak financial background need not be an obstacle in one's path.

"We prepared right here in Saharsa and proved that if one possesses firm determination and genuine dedication, success is inevitable," he stated.

Ever since the results came out, Rohit’s house has been visited by numerous villagers to congratulate the children and extend their good wishes for the future. The elected representatives are also not behind, as they visited his residence to felicitate the family.

--IANS

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