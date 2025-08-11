Bihan Didis receive 1.5 lakh tricolour order under Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, boosting livelihoods in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Aug 11 (IANS) In a vibrant blend of patriotism and empowerment, the women of Chhattisgarh’s Bihan Yojana have taken on the task of stitching more than 1.5 lakh tricolour flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, as part of the nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This initiative is not only helping ignite the spirit of nationalism but is also significantly strengthening the financial conditions of these rural women.

At the Nari Shakti Garment Factory in Ganiyari, located in Bilaspur district, more than 100 women from 30 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) associated with Bihan Yojana are actively engaged in crafting the national flag. These women, known locally as "Bihan Didis," are pouring their skills and dedication into every piece, seeing it not merely as an assignment but as a sacred duty to the nation.

"We are proud to be a part of this holy work. It connects us directly to the service of the country," said one of the women.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has given us more than income - it has given us pride," said another group member.

This large-scale production is part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the tricolour at homes, offices, and shops from August 13 to 15, to commemorate India's independence. The demand for the flags has surged across the country, and the Bihan Didis are rising to the occasion.

Santoshi Sahe, PRP of the Nari Shakti Garment Factory Cluster, shared that multiple government and private institutions have placed bulk orders for the tricolour.

"The Didis are working tirelessly to meet the growing demand. From cutting fabric to stitching, pressing, and packing, every step is being done by the women themselves. Not only are they earning daily wages, but their confidence and self-reliance are also growing with every flag they complete," Sahe said.

The work has become a symbol of both patriotism and progress, offering women a sense of purpose beyond economic gain. The income generated through the campaign has helped many households and has given rural women a sense of pride in contributing to the national cause.

District Panchayat CEO Sandeep Agarwal said that, like the previous year, the responsibility of flag production has been entrusted to these women once again.

"The tricolours are being sold at affordable prices through stalls set up by the groups at the district panchayat premises. I appeal to all residents to hoist the tricolour at their homes and participate in this movement of national pride," Agarwal said.

He emphasised that the campaign is not just about celebrating Independence Day, but also about empowering women and recognising their contribution to society.

