Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh recalls iconic ‘Damini’ reference during first meeting with Sunny Deol on sets of ‘Ikka’

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actor and voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh opened up about his experience of working alongside star actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka'.

The actor recalled the excitement he felt when he first met Sunny Deol on the sets.

When IANS asked about the experience of performing alongside actors such as Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Vijay said, “Excitement. Definitely excitement.”

Recalling his first meeting with Sunny, Vijay said he was so excited that he ended up saying something without realising what he was saying.

“When I met Sunny sir for the first time, I did not even realise what I was saying. I told him, ‘Sunny sir, you are asking for a date from Damini, and finally I will give you a date in this movie.’”

For reference, Vijay was referring to Sunny’s iconic character from the 1993 courtroom drama Damini. In the film, Sunny played lawyer Govind, who takes up the fight for justice. His iconic dialogue Taareek Par Taareek went on to become a cult dialogue.

Talking about Vijay's rendezvous with Sunny, he admitted that he only realised later what he had said.

“Later, I realised that I was so excited that I did not know what I was saying. But he is such a sweet person that he laughed a lot. In fact, he made a video with me on the same topic when we met at the success party.”

Vijay further revealed that he requested Sunny to recreate the moment.

“I requested Sunny sir to make the same video again, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, let’s make it.’”

Talking about working with Sunny and Akshaye, who have different approaches to their performances, Vijay said an actor has to respond and adapt according to the person they are sharing the scene with.

“As an actor, you react. It is all about action and reaction. You have to adapt according to the other person’s style,” he said.

Vijay also spoke about how Ikka became an important project in his acting journey. He credited director Siddharth P. Malhotra for having a clear vision for his character.

“My director, Siddharth, had a very beautiful vision. I understood that vision very easily and got into it. That is why people remembered the character.”

He drew a comparison between the film and his association with Bigg Boss, saying, “In fact, I say that Ikka did for my acting career what Bigg Boss did for my voice career. It made me known as an actor, while the show made me known as a voice.”

Despite being associated with a lot many popular shows, Vijay said audiences continue to remember him for specific characters.

“Although I am associated with many big shows, even today people remember me as Chintamani Sharma from Special Ops. But with this film, people remembered the character I played in Ikka.”

For the uninitiated, Vijay is widely recognised for his association with Bigg Boss, where his distinctive voice has become familiar to television audiences.

Alongside his voice work, he has appeared in many films and web series

–IANS

rd/