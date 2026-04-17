Bigg Boss fame Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh come together for the romantic track 'Shukriya'

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were amongst the fan favourites during their time in the 'Bigg Boss 18' house.

Teasing the audience, who had been eagerly wanting to see the two on screen together, Avinash and Eisha had recently dropped a picture of their hands together.

Now it has finally been revealed that Avinash and Eisha have joined forces for a music video, titled "Shukriya".

The song has Avinash and Eisha narrating an adorable love story, going through the various wedding rituals, including haldi and pheras.

Produced by Anshul Garg of Play DMF, the track has been crooned by Hansika Pareek and Vibhor Parashar, with music scored by Rajat Nagpal.

Talking about getting Avinash and Eisha together, Anshul said, “The love that Avinash and Eisha enjoy from their fans is just amazing, and it was an honour to do this for the fans. They are both talented actors and romance just comes natural to both of them. I hope the audience gives Shukriya as much love as they have given Avinash and Eisha.”

Spilling his excitement about reuniting with Eisha, Avinash shared, “Our fans had been asking us to get together and do something for them, so Shukriya is a gift from our side to them. Getting to work with Eisha brought back some of our cherished memories, and the beautiful song that Shukriya is, just added to the experience.”

Sharing the sentiment, Eisha went on to add, “The craze for Avinash and I getting together is what made us say yes to the song, and it is such a soulful and heartfelt track that it was a no-brainer. The amount of love we have received from the audience, I hope it translates into love for Shukriya as well.”

Sharing "Shukriya" on social media, the makers wrote, "Update your Wedding Playlist with #Shukriya... Song Out Now only on @playdmfofficial Youtube channel."

--IANS

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