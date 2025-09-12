September 12, 2025 7:50 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19: Rahul Vaidya supports Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, calls them “real”

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 has seen an umpteen number of fights, arguments, and ugly brawls. Recently, Kunickaa Sadanand created a stir in the house after passing personal remarks and dragging Tanya Mittal's mother into an argument. This made the entire house call her out after Tanya broke down upon hearing Kunickaa question her upbringing and blame her mother.

Looks like Bollywood singer and Bigg Boss season 15 runner-up Rahul Vaidya does not see Kunickaa as wrong and recently took to her social media account in calling her and Baseer Ali the only two real contestants.

He wrote, “Baseer and Kunicka ji are the only two real and worth-it contestants! Baaki sab ‘BALAK’ hain…” Contestant Baseer Ali, like Kunickaa Sadanand, has been creating a lot of a stir in the house and is being called out by a lot of housemates for his extremely rude tone and aggressive nature.

Recently, a massive showdown took place between Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar during a task where the former dragged Darbar’s girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, while character assassinating him.

A few days ago, Kunickaa Sadanand's best friend and actress Dipshikkha Nagppal stepped in to show her support, praising Kunickaa for her game. “She is such a talented actress. I have known her for years. When I first heard about Bigg Boss, she told me she wasn’t going. I found it so strange.” She added, “Later, when Kunickaa was actually entering the house, she sent me a voice note saying she was not supposed to tell anyone, but she was grateful I reached out. Of course, I understood that was the right thing to do.”.

Dipshikkha also added that Kunickaa is the reason for her to watch Bigg Boss season 19. “I watch the whole episode just for her. She will do very well in the show. Whatever she says has logic. She is not fighting just for no reason. She calls a spade a spade. She will fight for herself and for others also. On top of that, she has studied law. I want to see how she will handle everything. I really want her to be in the top five,” she added.

