Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna says he’s not in the show to ‘cook’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) “Celebrity MasterChef India” winner Gaurav Khanna, who is a contestant in the 19th edition of “Bigg Boss”, said he is in the controversial show to win and not to cook.

The latest kitchen task became the stage for Gaurav to showcase his leadership qualities and competitive approach to the game. When it came to selecting contestants for the kitchen duties, the housemates collectively decided to choose Abhishek Bajaj over Nehal Chudasama. Even though Nehal was confident about her culinary skills, she lost to Abhishek. Nehal and Gaurav would be seen locking horns over the decisions that are made.

Talking about it with fellow contestant Baseer Ali, Gaurav said: “I have come here for a reason, to win and not to cook. Everyone here has a democracy, I also have one, and I will keep my point.”

Gaurav was later seen talking about how the “honeymoon period” is over in the house.

He said: “Aajse kalesh hoga, honeymoon period over, ab maza aayega (“From today, the clashes will begin, the honeymoon period is over — now the real fun starts.)”

The first day of their stay saw the much-talked-about bed task, where all contestants nominated Mridul, leaving him to sleep outside.

Talking about the Colors show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods.

Apart from the usual, the house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room.

The theme for this season is - 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!' – indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house.

--IANS

dc/