Kunal Kemmu reveals what makes cinema, and long-format content different for him

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor-director Kunal Kemmu, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Single Papa’, has chalked out the difference between working in cinema and long-format content.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of ‘Single Papa’, and shared that while he has to deliver in a watertight timeframe in cinema, long-format content spanning multiple episodes allows him to dig his teeth, and claws deeper in a meaty part offered to him.

The actor told IANS, “I don't know if there's much of a change (in long-format and cinema) but it's more interesting to do a series because you get to live that character for a longer period of time. You get to build the arc of that character in depth because it's not like a two hour or a two and a half hour, three hour journey that the audiences are going to have with you”.

He further mentioned, “So you got to be more in the skin of this character because over years and depending on how many episodes there are, it can shift. But I think it's not just for an actor. I think primarily it's at the writing stage as they kind of are the architects of the ship. So, they build that character in detail. And then of course for me as an actor, I enjoy the fact that if it's well written. A well-written part makes the job of an actor easier, and the audience eventually enjoys it. But if it's not, then it can get taxing”.

‘Single Papa’ is Kunal’s third streaming series after ‘Abhay’ and ‘Pop Kaun?’ Between the first two titles, Kunal diversified his horizon, as he made his directorial debut in cinema with ‘Madgaon Express’ which is inches away from turning into a modern cult.

Talking about working in the series, he said, “I feel spent as an actor that I've lived this character inside out. But I like the fact that you can get deeper in the dynamics of the relationships of this character with everybody else”.

