Bring Khawaja back at top, Travis down to No. 5 in Adelaide: Hussey

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Former Australia Test star Mike Hussey believes veteran batter Usman Khawaja should be recalled as opener and Travis Head should move down to the No. 5 spot for the third Ashes Test, starting on Wednesday in Adelaide.

Khawaja, who missed the second Test victory in Brisbane due to back spasms, was unable to open in Australia’s first innings after spending prolonged time off the field with a back injury during England’s batting in the series opener in Perth.

In Khawaja's absence, Travis Head delivered a standout performance and scored a match-winning Ashes century for the ages. However, Khawaja is now fit again and has been selected in the 15-man squad for the Adelaide Test.

“I’d bring him straight back in and I’d move Travis Head back down to number five,” Hussey said on Fox Cricket. “I just think Usman Khawaja’s basically had one innings here in Perth with back spasms. Coming into the series, Usman Khawaja was our number one guy opening the batting – we weren’t sure who the other guy would be!

"What’s changed after one innings? He’s recovered from his back injury now. Get him back in there at the top of the order," he added.

Hussey believes that Head returning to his position in the middle order could be more damaging against England, who are trailing 0-2 in the series.

"Get Travis Head back down to number five. I know Travis Head played an amazing innings here (as opener in Perth in the First Test) – but I just like him at number five. Opening the batting consistently at Test cricket is difficult, very difficult. I just feel like Travis Head can be more consistent in the middle order," said Hussey.

Should Khawaja return, it would come at the expense of Josh Inglis, who batted at No. 7 at the Gabba where he scored an uncertain 23, a view supported by the former Aussie great Adam Gilchrist.

“I think they will do that (drop Inglis and bring back Khawaja). I think the brains trust will say that’s the percentage play – get Usman’s experience there, go back to a more traditional opening method.

“Travis Head can then come into the middle order and really make some strong contributions and maybe still up the tempo if he needs to in that middle order.

“I think Usman will be at the top.

“It would be a tough call to say picking Usman here in that first Test match and saying ‘you’re our trump, you’re experienced; that's who we build our order around with a debutant in the form of (Jake) Weatherald’, it’s a tough call to then say because of injury that’s the end of your career effectively," said Gilchirst.

--IANS

bc/vi