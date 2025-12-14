Aces, Pipers, Eagles and Rangers eye TPL season 7 crown

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (IANS) The final of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 will be held at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Sunday. Following five days of continuous tennis matches, GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, and Rajasthan Rangers will compete for the title of TPL champion.

GS Delhi Aces will face Rajasthan Rangers in the first semi-final, having achieved their largest victory (62-38 against Gujarat Panthers) just yesterday. Given the strong form of Sofia Costoulas, Billy Harris, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, the GS Delhi Aces enter this match as the favourites.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Rangers aim to compete against world no. 26 Luciano Darderi, with support from Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. The teams did not meet during the group stages, making this their first head-to-head encounter of the season.

SG Pipers will compete against Yash Mumbai Eagles in the second semi-final. The two teams previously faced off on day two of the tournament, with Yash Mumbai Eagles narrowly winning 51-49. Former world No. 23 Damir Dzumhur has demonstrated his skill and experience, supported by Niki Poonacha and Riya Bhatia for the Yash Mumbai team Eagles.

SG Pipers are the only team featuring an all-Indian lineup, led by Rohan Bopanna along with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and they will be eager to cover the distance.

With defending champions Hyderabad Strikers out of the competition, a new champion will be crowned in the Tennis Premier League on Sunday.

The first semi-final is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST, with the second semi-final following at 6 PM IST. The victors of these matches will compete in the final of Tennis Premier League Season 7, commencing at 8 PM IST.

Tennis Premier League is Asia's premier tennis competition, featuring India’s best players alongside international stars. The league is backed by tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers).

