'Scenes in Bondi shocking and distressing': Australian PM Albanese on Sydney shooting

Canberra, Dec 14 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Sunday, expressed shock after 10 people, including one of the shooters, were killed in mass shooting near a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Sydney, terming the scenes there "shocking and distressing".

In a statement shared on X, Albanese said that he has spoken to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett and New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns and urged people to follow information shared by NSW Police.

"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," Albanese said on X.

Prime Minister Albanese's statement comes after at least 10 people, including one gunmen were killed in a shooting incident at Bondi Beach on Sunday, the NSW Police Force said.

Police said that 11 people, including second shooter, were injured in the incident, ABC News reported.

In a statement shared on X, NSW Police Force said, "Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines."

In another statement, NSW Police Force said, "UPDATE: A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition. At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers."

Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory also shared a statement on X.

He said, "What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable. The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community. Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia. Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to."

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that he is "appalled" by the shooting attack at Hanukkah event in Sydney and called the incident the result of "anti-Semitic" rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years.

"I'm appalled by the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia. These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of "Globalise the Intifada" that were realised today. The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!," Gideon Sa'ar said on X.

