October 05, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj calls ex-wife Akanksha Jindal ‘fame digger’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj calls ex-wife Akanksha Jindal ‘fame digger’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal accused him of infidelity. Now, the actor has replied by calling her "fame digger" in a statement shared by his team.

The note penned by Abhishek prior to entering Salman Khan’s reality show read, "I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it’s important for my own safety and peace of mind especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house. I didn’t imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a “fame digger” I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful."

He added, "It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair."

Requesting all to refrain from discussing his personal life when he is not around to share his side of the story, he said, "I want to say this with folded hands to the media and the viewers — please don’t give space or importance to such baseless attempts that only aim to destroy someone’s dignity. Let us not encourage negativity disguised as “news” especially when I’m not around in the outside world to give it back."

"I stand strong today only because of the love and support I receive from all of you. That faith means everything to me. Rab Rakha (Folded hands and red heart emoji," the note ended.

Abhishek tied the knot with Akanksha Jindal in 2017; however, the couple ended up going their separate ways in 2020.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Colombo: Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Diana Baig during the ICC Women's World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, October 5, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Women’s World Cup: Kranti, Deepti three-fers give India emphatic 88-run win over Pakistan (Ld)

Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in a Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Kranti and Deepti pick three each as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs

Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals win on Day 4 of Archery Premier League in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: APL

Archery Premier League: Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals win on Day 4

Preeti Pal won a silver medal on the final day as India achieved its biggest haul as sprinters help Brazil end the World Para Athletics 2025 in a blaze of glory in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: India bags its biggest haul as sprinters help Brazil end event in blaze of glory

Sudhanshu Pandey takes blessings from Premanand Maharaj

Sudhanshu Pandey takes blessings from Premanand Maharaj

Bharat’s Super 10, Shubham’s High Five power Telugu Titans to fourth consecutive win in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 clash with UP Yoddhas in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Bharat’s Super 10, Shubham’s High Five power Telugu Titans to fourth consecutive win

52 killed in climate-induced disasters in Nepal

52 killed in climate-induced disasters in Nepal

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Airport gets green light, locals elated over modernisation plans 

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Airport gets green light, locals elated over modernisation plans 

BSNL’s 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister

BSNL’s indigenous 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister