Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj calls ex-wife Akanksha Jindal ‘fame digger’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal accused him of infidelity. Now, the actor has replied by calling her "fame digger" in a statement shared by his team.

The note penned by Abhishek prior to entering Salman Khan’s reality show read, "I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it’s important for my own safety and peace of mind especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house. I didn’t imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a “fame digger” I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful."

He added, "It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair."

Requesting all to refrain from discussing his personal life when he is not around to share his side of the story, he said, "I want to say this with folded hands to the media and the viewers — please don’t give space or importance to such baseless attempts that only aim to destroy someone’s dignity. Let us not encourage negativity disguised as “news” especially when I’m not around in the outside world to give it back."

"I stand strong today only because of the love and support I receive from all of you. That faith means everything to me. Rab Rakha (Folded hands and red heart emoji," the note ended.

Abhishek tied the knot with Akanksha Jindal in 2017; however, the couple ended up going their separate ways in 2020.

