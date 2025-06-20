June 20, 2025 11:38 AM हिंदी

Big B talks about creating with his son Abhishek: Biggest learning and blessing

Big B talks about creating with his son Abhishek: Biggest learning and blessing

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is amidst a creative process Abhishek Bachchan and said that creating with his actor son is the “biggest learning and the biggest blessing.”

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a picture of the father-son duo. In the image, Abhishek is seen telling his father something and the thespian is listening to him with full attention.

The two seem to be sitting in a studio as Abhishek has headphones kept on his lap.

Big B wrote on the blog: “The joy of creation .. surpasses all else .. they that can, are blessed .. spending evenings and late nights with them is a learning in itself ..I learn each day... It is a blessing .... when Son and Father create together .. it's the biggest learning and the biggest blessing (sic).”

The icon did not share any details about the project.

In other news, Abhishek on June 18 announced his next 'Kaalidhar Laapata', a heartfelt tale about second chances.

Abhishek, who was recently seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan.

Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go.

"Kaalidhar Laapata" is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about dealing with 'mean' comments about her appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about dealing with 'mean' comments about her appearance

Here’s how Hema Malini kept her promise to the people of Mathura during her tenure as MP

Here’s how Hema Malini kept her promise to the people of Mathura during her tenure as MP

Ayan Mukerji: Saw directing ‘War 2’ as relishing opportunity to give hat-tip to first film

Ayan Mukerji: Saw directing ‘War 2’ as relishing opportunity to give hat-tip to first film

Shilpa Shetty calls mother Sunanda’s hugs her ‘favorite place’ to be in a heartfelt birthday post

Shilpa Shetty calls mother Sunanda’s hugs her ‘favorite place’ to be in a heartfelt birthday post

Sonam Kapoor: ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ has been one of my favourite songs from my career

Sonam Kapoor: ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ has been one of my favourite songs from my career

Kunal Kemmu flaunts chiselled body: Journey sure looks good

Kunal Kemmu flaunts chiselled body: Journey sure looks good

Piyush Goyal highlights India’s progress in digital infra and innovation during UK visit

Piyush Goyal highlights India’s progress in digital infra and innovation during UK visit

Rebel Wilson says 'went into beast mode’ for ‘Bride Hard'

Rebel Wilson says 'went into beast mode’ for ‘Bride Hard'

Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: So many memories

Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: So many memories

Indian stock market opens higher amid positive Asian cues

Indian stock market opens higher amid positive Asian cues