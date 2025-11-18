Big B recites father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem 'Jo beet gayi so baat gayi' on KBC

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee's appearance on the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17", with his "The Family Man 3" co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi, was full of fun moments.

In the latest promo from the episode unveiled on social media, Bajpayee shared that during the shoot of their 2011 movie "Aarakshan", he was casually reciting some lines from host Amitabh Bachchan's father and celebrated poet Sri Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem "Jo beet gayi so baat gayi" not realizing that Big B was passing by.

Hearing Bajpayee reciting the lines incorrectly, Amitabh requested him to say the poem in a proper manner.

During the episode, Bajpayee urged Big B to recite a few lines from the poem himself.

Obliging, Amitabh was heard saying, "Jo beet gayi so baat gayi !

Jeevan mein ek sitara tha,

mana, wo behad pyara tha,

wah doob gaya toh doob gaya

amber ke aanan ko dekho

kitne iske taare toote

kitne iske pyare chhoote

jo chhoot gaye phir kahan mile,

par bolo toote taron par

kab amber shok manata hai

Jo beet gayi so baat gayi."

Before this, another promo showed Bajpayee translating an iconic dialogue from Big B's movie "Deewaar" in Bhojpuri.

The 'Satya' actor was heard saying, "Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane" (Peter, you are looking for me there, I am sitting right here)"

Bringing his own twist to the popular dialogue, Big B pitched in, saying,"Ae dekha lalva, jha Khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain (Hey kid, stand straight wherever you are standing. This is a police station, not your father's house)."

