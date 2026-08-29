Big B on Nepal floods: Devastation is unbearable to watch

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his concern over the devastating floods in Nepal, describing the destruction as “unbearable to watch”.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh said that the fury of nature cannot be battled, but calls for divine intervention.

Big B wrote on his blog: “On a more serious note the devastation of the floods in Nepal are unbearable to watch… the fury of nature can never be battled with .. its respect needs the presence of the divine…we pray .. for that in itself is beyond all…(sic).”

It was on August 26 that Nepal suffered catastrophic flash floods. The Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that the bodies of 579 people swept away by the floods had so far been recovered. In comparison, 1,924 people remained out of contact as of Friday evening.

The actor also shared a picture of his wrist filled with rakhis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“...may this bond of love, affection and care live eternally - the dedication of the relation between a sister and a brother, never to be broken or forgotten... its sacred thread tied to the wrist, is the symbol of perpetuity in the relationship… its auspicious presence fortifies its reason…”

Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

He will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu. Big B was last seen on screen in the action thriller film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

--IANS

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