Big B honours transgender doctor's resilience on 'KBC'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan recently lauded the perseverance and resilience of Dr. Prachi Rathod on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

During the latest episode, Prachi opened up about her personal journey of gender transformation and the hurdles she overcame to become a practicing medical professional.

Big B asked her about the support system that carried her through her transformation from a man to a woman. Prachi spoke about finding a 2nd family within the transgender community and the employment challenges she faced post-transition.

She said, “Sir, obviously, ever since childhood, until I told my family that I wanted to undergo this transformation, my parents, siblings and the entire family were there for me. But somewhere, they refused to accept me. That was when, Sir, I found another family in Hyderabad, where six ‘havelis’ (transgender communities) live. I am the daughter of the biggest haveli among those six. This community accepted me, and that encouraged me”.

She further mentioned, “They told me to continue my education, move forward in life and fulfil the dreams my father had for me. They told me that they would always stand by me. Sir, the six havelis in Hyderabad are my first family. I also tried very hard to find a job. I applied with my resume, went for interviews and made every effort, but somewhere, because of my gender, people refused to accept me”.

Commending her determination to complete her medical education despite societal barriers, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Prachiji hum samaj sakte hain aapke jeevan mein bohot saari kathinaaye aayi lekin yeh dekh karke ki aap jijaak nahi rahi hain aur saari duniya bata rahi hain ki aapke sath kya hua aur aapne har kisam ke badlav toh aapne swikaar kiya hain aur aage badi hain aur ek aur baat acchi lagi ki aapne aapki padhai puri ki aur aaj aap doctor ban gayi hain joh logo ka ilaaj karti hain toh iss baat keliye aapko bohot badhai (Prachiji, we can understand that you have faced many difficulties in your life. But what I admire is that you never hesitated to tell the world about what happened to you. You accepted every kind of change and continued to move forward. And another thing that I really appreciate is that you completed your education and today, you have become a doctor who treats people. For this, I congratulate you wholeheartedly)”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 18 is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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