Big B calls truth elusive as he reflects on life’s unanswered questions

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan shared that he spent a “quiet contemplated day” as he reflected on the uncertainties of life and the constant search for meaning.

He wrote on his blog: “A quiet contemplated day .. with the self and the surroundings and the circumstances .. so many thoughts and chatters within the self , addressing to the self .. seeking answers .. getting some responses , but mostly almost none and vague ..”

Pondering over his thoughts and unanswered questions, he spoke about the elusive nature of definitive answers and the ongoing journey of self-introspection.

“Each day in the quiet of the moment , the wonder of the World, the wonder of the why what and where .. but never secure in the responses it keeps manufacturing .. so many have spent their life in finding out the why .. the how .. but even they converge on some words that seem to analyse the thought, but never is able to give a finite definitive response..”

He added: “...true .. for if the response was without question, it would not be a response .. it would be the finality of the thought that has provoked you .. in short, there is just one and only one finality ..you came empty handed .. and shall leave similar ..”

The megastar added: “you search for the truest form, but never does the search end in a find .. the find is elusive .. as it was designed to be - there shall not be a definite answer to a question .. each express has multiple tributaries .. and not all of them converge to the final ..and so .. I continue to think ..”

Amitabh religiously writes on his blog to share his thoughts and opinions with his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family or EF.

The octogenarian is currently keeping busy “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction, which also stars names such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

--IANS

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