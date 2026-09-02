Bhuvan Bam recalls how he was shivering for 3 days after learning horse-riding for 'The Revolutionaries'

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical streaming series ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared his scary horse-riding experience for the show.

The actor essays the role of the legendary freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in the series. As per the demand of the character, the actor had to be adept at horse-riding. However, his plans to master horse-riding were foiled the moment he sat on a horse, and it ran away with the actor on its back.

After a rather unfortunate first lesson involving a runaway horse at Juhu Beach, Bhuvan spent the shoot trying to avoid getting back in the saddle, until he found an unexpected solution for the show’s action sequence.

Recollecting the experience, Bhuvan shared, “So they told me to learn horse riding. It was a horse that’s used for wedding functions, and took me to Juhu Beach for training. So basically, what happened was that the caretaker was on a phone call and the horse simply ran off with me. That was my first day of horse-riding lessons. If I had fallen from there, I would probably still be bedridden today. I was literally hanging from the horse, and I was shivering for the next three days. The incident reached Sir (Nikkhil Advani) and he took stock of the situation, and I opened up to him and told him that ‘Sir, the horse took me away without my permission. Its leg was stuck in some plastic, and it just kept running with me’”.

He further mentioned, “The horse-riding scene hadn’t come up yet and every day, I would wake up thinking, ‘Today I’ll tell Sir. Today I’ll finally gather the courage and tell him that I can’t do horse riding’. Then there was a day when one scene went really well and sir was extremely happy. I thought, ‘Today he is in a good mood’, so I went to him and said, ‘Sir, can I tell you something? Please don’t make me ride the horse. Every day I’m haunted by the thought that the horse might take me away again’”.

When it came to filming the action sequence featuring Bose and General Dyer (played by Jason Shah), Bhuvan had a rather different idea for how the scene could play out.

The actor said, “Let’s switch it. By then, I had spoken to Dyer enough to know that he was a kick-ass horse rider. They had given him the bike and given me the horse. So I said, ‘Sir, let’s switch’. He was such a good horse rider that, at times, the horse was actually overtaking the bike. And then we did it, and it was so swift”.

The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the acclaimed book, ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’.

The show follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is set to drop on September 11 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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