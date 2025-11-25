November 25, 2025 4:40 PM हिंदी

Bhutan holds ceremonial farewell for holy Buddha relics

Thimphu, Nov 25 (IANS) Bhutan bid farewell to the holy Lord Buddha relics from India enshrined at the Grand Kuenray Hall in Thimphu on Tuesday morning with traditional prayers and ceremony.

The occasion was attended by Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, the Laytshog Lopen of the Central Monastic Body, Bhutan's Home and Health Ministers and venerable monks from both India and Bhutan.

Taking to X, Rijiju said, "Holy Buddha Relics enshrined at the Grand Kuenray Hall, Thimphu since 8 Nov 2025 were bid farewell today morning with traditional prayers and ceremony attended by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Laytshog Lopen of Central Monastic Body, Home Minister of Bhutan, Health Minister of Bhutan and Venerable monks from India and Bhutan."

The relics from India enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall in Tashichhodzong were sent for exposition as a special gesture from the people of India to Bhutan to honour the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Rijiju reached Bhutan on Monday, leading the delegation facilitating the return of Lord Buddha's sacred relics to India, following their public exposition in the neighbouring country.

During his visit, the Union Minister also met Bhutanese King Wangchuck, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings and expressing gratitude for the reverence shown by the Bhutanese people for the holy Buddha relics.

"His Majesty the King conveyed thankfulness for the exposition of Holy Buddha Relics in Thimphu and the opportune visit of the Prime Minister of India to Bhutan earlier this month," Rijiju mentioned in a post on X.

He also held a meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, discussing the strength of India–Bhutan friendship and the shared values both nations continue to uphold.

Following the meeting, the Union Minister shared on X and posted, "Great pleasure meeting Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. The exchange reflected the depth of India–Bhutan friendship & the values we continue to uphold together. Deeply touched by Bhutan's sincere reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which continue to inspire harmony & connection between our peoples."

