Bhumika Chawla looks back at 1998 memories: So many roles in life played

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Chawla, who has worked in films such as Tere Naam and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, to name a few, has looked back at pages of her life from 28 years ago and spoken about her journey and the many roles she has played in life

Bhumika, who kickstarted her career with the 1998 music video, "Yuhi Kabhi Mila Karo" by late musician Zubeen Garg took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself from her younger days shot by celerbity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

For the caption, the 47-year-old actress wrote: “What a long time ago .. life captured in stills .. such a long time ago1998 … Shot by —- @dabbooratnani 28 years flew by … or rather feels like an eternity …”

The actress spoke about her journey of rise and fall as she added: “We can see through the lens … Memories .. lessons … the rise and fall …in the journey and rise again…So many roles in life played of a daughter , a wife, a mother , a sister …a friend …So many characters …”

Born in New Delhi, Bhumika, whose real name is Rachna Chawla, stepped into acting with Yuvakudu, which was released in 2000. Some of her popular films include Jai Chiranjeeva, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Badri, Kushi, Okkadu, Simhadri, Tere Naam, and Middle Class Abbayi

Her debut in Bollywood was with the Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”, which shot her to fame. Released in 2003, the film is a remake of the 1999 Tamil film “Sethu”. Tagged as a cult classic, Tere Naam follows the story of a college student and rowdy Radhe Mohan, who is known for his anger issues. He falls in love with a shy girl named Nirjara.

Bhumika was last seen in the Tamil film School in 2025. The psychological thriller film is by R. K. Vidyadharan. It also features Yogi Babu, and K. S. Ravikumar in the lead roles.

--IANS

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