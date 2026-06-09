June 09, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekkar explores the Odian cuisine: Layered flavours, thoughtful ingredients

Bhumi Pednekkar explores the Odian cuisine: Layered flavours, thoughtful ingredients

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar got a chance to explore the Odian cuisine during her recent visit to Rourkela.

On Monday, 'The Royal' actress revealed that she came to the city for work, but ended up exploring the highly underrated food in the country.

Bhumi published a video compilation of all the fun she had while trying out the various delicacies Rourkela has to offer.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Bhooki Bhumi has reached Rourkela! I came here for work, but as usual, my stomach had other plans. Between meetings and madness, I went on a full-blown food adventure and discovered that Odisha has been quietly serving some of the most underrated food in the country. Seriously, why is nobody talking about this enough?! (sic)"

One of the dishes Bhumi talked about was, Pakhala Bhata, a traditional Odia dish made by soaking cooked rice in water and fermenting it overnight.

"Pakhala Bhata, Refreshing, packed with gut-friendly bacteria, and basically the original probiotic before probiotics became cool," she added.

Putting her experience in her own words, Bhumi further penned, "Every meal had me going, “Wait… what is this and why is it so good?” The flavours are layered, the ingredients are thoughtful, and everything feels like it was created with purpose, not just taste, but wellness too."

"Needless to say, I arrived in Rourkela for work and left with a new personality trait: talking about Odia food," she went on to conclude.

Talking about her professional commitments, Bhumi recently garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the Prime Video series “Daldal.” Based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar, the show reached the OTT platform on 30 January this year.

Now, Bhumi is also gearing up for season two of “Daldal”.

Her lineup further includes a romantic comedy in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Imran Khan, marking their primary on-screen collaboration.

--IANS

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