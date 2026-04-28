Bhumi Pednekar recalls a deadly prank by Akshay Kumar on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha that left her terrified

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) As the season progresses towards its finale, the quiz reality show of Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, saw a fun memory being shared by guest and actress Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress opened up on how Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumarz who is currently seen hosting Wheels of Fortune, pranked her, while shooting their movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Bhumi revealed how while the duo was shooting for the movie, when Akshay Kumar went on to prank on her that left her extremely scared and terrified.

She stated, “I am very scared of speed and Akshay sir knew that. He asked me, are you scared of bikes? I said, Sir, I am petrified. I am very scared. Thank God, you know, there is no stunt in the movie.

She added, “Akshay Sir was like, yes, there isn't and then he continued to ride ride the bike comfortably. He suddenly asked me to hold the bike tight and increased the speed. I literally froze and only and only prayed to God.”

Akshay Kumar was seen laughing out loud recollecting the memory.

Talking about the movie Toilet:, Ek Prem Katha, it starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and released on August 11, 2017.

It was a social comedy-drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh and backed by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey.

The movie was inspired by real-life incidents and aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The story of Toiletlt: Ek Prem Katha revolved around Keshav essayed by Akshay Kumar, who marries Jaya essayed by Bhumi Pednekar, only to meet a crisis when she leaves the house after discovering that there is no toilet in the vicinity of the house.

Keshav then determines to struggle against deep-rooted societal norms and orthodox beliefs to build a toilet and save his marital life.

His life takes a dramatic turn when a simple domestic issue turns into a larger message about sanitation, dignity, and women’s rights in rural India.

–IANS

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