Bhavani Sre: Mamitha Baiju's dedication was crazy as she chose to work despite having a temperature of 103 degrees!

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Bhavani Sre, who plays a brief but pivotal role in director Venky Atluri's film 'Vishwanath and Sons' featuring actor Suriya in the lead, has now disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju was actually running a high temperature of 103 degrees when she shot for an energetic dance number for the film, which has now gone on to emerge a blockbuster.

Actress Bhavani Sre's attention was drawn to the film's shooting schedule in Ooty, where Mamitha Baiju was down with a temperature of 103 degrees. When asked if she too had fallen ill while shooting for the film, Bhavani Sre replied, "Actually, the Ooty schedule was like a holiday for us. Prior to that schedule, I had to shoot for four days in Hyderabad. I had fallen ill then. But I recovered and came to Ooty but by then, the team at Ooty was down with flu."

Bhavani Sre then went on to shower praise on Mamitha Baiju, who she said continued to work with so much energy, despite running a high temperature.

"Mamitha's dedication was crazy. Shd did a fantastic job in the song which was shot then. She showed so much energy and her illness and her fatigue did not show one bit on her face," she explained.

It may be recalled that the director of the film, Venky Atluri too had showered praise on Mamitha Baiju, calling her "a pure soul".

During the course of his speech, Venky Atluri had turned quite emotional while talking about Mamitha Baiju at the Thanksgiving meet in Chennai. He had gone on to say that Mamitha was a pure soul and that if he wished to have a sister, it would be Mamitha Baiju.

Venky Atluri told the actress,"Mamitha, I told you in Hyderabad that if I really wish to have a sister, it will be you. Seriously. Because you are that one purest soul in acting. You are a very pure human being."

He went on to say, "I've never seen a heroine worry about acting and care less about how they look. You never did (worry about appearance). In fact, cinematographer Nimish used to ask you, 'Mamitha, touch up or take care of your hair. However, she was only worried about acting. She is such a pure soul."

For the unaware, the film, which has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, hit screens on August 14 this year. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in this film, which also features actress Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

The film has music by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

--IANS

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