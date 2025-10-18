Bharti Singh’s son Gola asks her to love his soon-to-be sibling more, calls it “mera beta”

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Indian television host Bharti Singh recently shared an emotional video on her YouTube channel where she was seen having a heartfelt conversation with her son Lakshya, fondly known as Gola, about the arrival of his soon-to-be sibling.

The touching exchange won over netizens for its innocence, as Bharti prepared her young son for the changes that lie ahead. In the vlog, Bharti was seen gently explaining to Lakshya that he will soon have to share his mother's love with his younger sibling, but she was also assuring him that no matter what, she will always love him the most in the world, even more than the newborn.

Bharti's reassurance drew a smile from Lakhya, who reacted with a surprising maturity. Instead of showing any signs of insecurity or jealousy, the little boy responded by saying that his mother should love the little baby equally and that he too will love the baby in return. The comedian was visibly moved by his words as he was seen wiping away tears as his son spoke with remarkable understanding for his age.

In one of the most adorable moments further, Lakshya referred to the unborn baby as his son and called him “Mera Beta”, making Bharti emotional all the more. Towards the end of the video, Bharti admits that she feels safe and nervous about balancing her time and affection between both children. She says she wants to ensure that neither of them feels left out and both are equal in love, attention, and good parenting.

For the uninitiated, Bharti's husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiya, tied the knot in December 2017 in Goa. The couple welcomed their first child, Lakhya, on April 3, 2022. Earlier this month, while on a vacation in Switzerland, Bharti and Haarsh announced their second pregnancy through a heartwarming social media post.

The couple, along with their son Lakshya and family, are in Switzerland currently having a ball of a time.

