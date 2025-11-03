Bharti Airtel’s Q2 profit surges 89 pc to Rs 6,792 crore

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company’s profit rose to Rs 6,791.7 crore, compared to Rs 3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Airtel’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 52,145.4 crore, up from Rs 41,473.3 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by strong performance across its mobile and data segments.

“We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 52,145 crore growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio,” Gopal Vittal, Vice- Chairman and MD, said.

“We saw multiple deal wins across Connectivity, IOT and security business,” he added.

“Our solid balance sheet is a reflection of disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence,” Vittal mentioned.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 29,919 crore, registering a 36 per cent YoY increase.

The EBITDA margin improved to 57.4 per cent -- reflecting better operational efficiency and higher revenue per user.

Bharti Airtel said it continued to strengthen its position in the postpaid segment, adding 0.95 million new customers during the quarter, taking its total postpaid base to 27.5 million.

The number of smartphone data users also rose by 22.2 million over the past year, representing an 8.4 per cent YoY growth.

The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key performance indicator for telecom operators -- increased to Rs 256 in Q2 FY26 from Rs 233 in the same quarter last fiscal.

Airtel’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved significantly to 1.63 times on an annualised basis, compared with 2.50 times as of September 30, 2024 -- reflecting a stronger balance sheet position.

--IANS

pk