Bharat Tex 2026 to bring together 7,000 buyers, 1,600 exhibitors

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Bharat Tex 2026 -- India's largest global textile event -- will begin here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 7,000 buyers, over 1,600 exhibitors and delegates from more than 20 countries to showcase the country's textile value chain and strengthen global trade partnerships, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The four-day event -- held from July 14 to July 17 -- is being organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies, with support from the Ministry of Textiles. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh.

According to the ministry, the event is expected to facilitate more than 4,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, over 100 business-to-government (B2G) interactions and the signing of more than 30 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering trade, investment, technology, sustainability and market access.

Moreover, it is likely to attract more than 1.3 lakh trade visitors and showcase over 20,000 textile products across 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space.

More than 1,600 exhibitors will represent the entire textile value chain, including fibre, yarn, fabrics, apparel, home textiles, technical textiles and ancillary industries, according to the ministry.

International exhibitors from 14 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Korea, South Africa and New Zealand, are also expected to participate, alongside institutional representation from the United Nations and the European Union.

Eight states -- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- are participating as partner states, while nine other states and Union Territories will showcase their textile capabilities at the event.

The event will also feature more than 100 knowledge sessions, including panel discussions, roundtables and masterclasses, covering themes such as trade and investment, sustainability, technical textiles, Industry 5.0, innovation, global sourcing and policy.

--IANS

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