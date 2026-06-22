Bharat Ahlawwat opens up about most challenging part of playing Raghav in ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) TV actor Bharat Ahlawwat, who is currently seen portraying Raghav in ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile,’ has opened up about one of the most challenging aspects of playing the character.

The actor shared how bringing Raghav’s layered personality and emotional journey to life demanded immense dedication. He told IANS, “One of the most challenging aspects of playing Raghav is maintaining the delicate balance between his love for Reet and his responsibilities towards his family. He is not someone who intentionally hurts either side, but circumstances often put him in situations where every choice comes with consequences. Even in the current track, when Raghav asks Reet to apologize to Bua and she refuses, he finds himself caught in yet another emotional dilemma.”

“As an actor, I have to be very mindful of the small nuances in his emotions and reactions because even a slight shift in the performance can make it seem like he is leaning too much towards one side. The challenge lies in ensuring that the audience understands his emotions, his helplessness, and the reasons behind his decisions without judging him unfairly. That's what makes Raghav such a layered and interesting character to play.” The show revolved around Reet, a determined journalist, and Raghav, a hot-headed man, whose lives become intertwined when they are married under the traditional 'Aata Sata' custom, driven by their love and commitment to their siblings.

The show also features Aayushi Khurrana in the role of Reet. It also stars Jayati Bhatia. “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” airs on Zee TV at 10:30 pm.

--IANS

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