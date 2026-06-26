Bhagyashrii Borse tells 'Lenin' director Murali Kishor Abburu: Thank you for Bharathi!

Hyderabad, June (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in director Murali Kishor Abburu's 'Lenin', on Friday penned a post expressing gratitude to the film's director for giving her the role of Bharathi, a character that she would always carry in her heart.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, even as the film gears up to hit screens on July 10 this year, Bhagyashrii Borse, who posted pictures of her unit praying, wrote, "This journey began with God by our side...To my dear director, @kishoreabburu, Thankyou for Bharathi, a character I will always carry in my heart, and hope our audience does too! Bharathi, in your hearts..10th July! #Lenin."

The film has triggered huge expectations as Telugu star Nagarjuna, who, after watching the first cut of his son Akhil Akkineni's film, said audiences would witness a new Akhil on June 26 when the film released.

Taking to his X timeline soon after watching director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, the top Telugu star had said, "Watched the first cut of our film 'LENIN' last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. Mark the date!!! See you in the theatres."

However, the release of the film was pushed to July 10 later. Nagarjuna took to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He wrote, "Team #Lenin came to me with a request. They asked for a little more time to give their absolute 100% and create something very special. Their passion and spirit made me say yes. Our guy is coming on 10th July. I say again you will see a new Akhil!! Get ready for the #Lenin experience."

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opened with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. Akhil Akkineni’s character appears with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads, 'No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

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