Bhagwat’s US visit draws Congress criticism; BJP-Shiv Sena call RSS outreach proud moment

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) outreach programme in the United States to mark its centenary year has triggered a political debate in India, with the Congress claiming that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is facing strong opposition in the US, while the BJP and Shiv Sena described his visit as a matter of pride.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Udit Raj said Bhagwat was facing opposition soon after arriving in the US and alleged that the RSS was now being criticised internationally for its activities.

"See, among Indians, there are two kinds of people, and when you meet people who are living abroad, especially BJP supporters, they say that India is great and all. Generally, they are rich and from Gujarat. They are people with dual characters and are hypocrites," Raj said.

"Now, Bhagwat is going there and appealing to people to come back to India and assuring them that there are enough resources in India. But I know they will not come. Second, he faced strong opposition as soon as he arrived in the US. There was opposition in Canada as well," he added.

Raj further alleged that the RSS had earlier kept its activities hidden but was now facing criticism at the international level. He also levelled allegations against the organisation over its treatment of Dalits and Christians.

"The RSS had kept its activities hidden, but now it has started facing criticism at the international level. It is now proving that the RSS is anti-Dalit and anti-Christian. When it comes to Christians and their major festival Christmas, what they do with them, they are now facing all that outside. They don't allow people to pray in churches. So, what do you think? The whole world is not seeing all this?" he said.

The BJP, however, defended Bhagwat's visit and said the outreach programme would help spread awareness about Hindu thought and the RSS globally.

BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh said, "A message of Hindu thought should reach people across the world. Those who are looking at it through the lens of religion or sect are looking at it incorrectly. Hindu is a way of life; Hindu is not a religion. Those who are opposing it should first understand Hinduism. Only then will they be able to understand the RSS."

BJP National Council Member Yamini Sharma said, "As the RSS marks the historic milestone of entering its centenary year, the RSS chief, Param Pujya Mohan Bhagwat ji's visit to the United States carries immense global significance. As we know, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been engaged in social service and has worked towards promoting unity in our country for the past century. The mega outreach programme in New York is of great significance and will also showcase the international footprint of the RSS on the global stage."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "The world's largest organisation is now conducting an outreach programme to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The aim is to help people better understand the Sangh, its policies and its dedication. Even during COVID-19 in America, people associated with the Sangh worked together with the US government. With all these things, the Sangh is conducting its outreach programme."

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said, "More than one lakh Hindus live in the US, including professionals, doctors, lawyers, scientists, taxi drivers and others. It is a matter of pride that our Sangh's Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, will address them at Madison Square Garden. When he speaks of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the world is one family, India has taken the lead in this. The RSS is a 100-year-old cultural organisation whose sole focus is service projects."

--IANS

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