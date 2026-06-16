Bhagwant Mann’s ‘profane’ act draws all-round condemnation, BJP demands resignation

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s alleged act of sacrilege, pertaining to Sikh Gurus’ images, has drawn widespread condemnation and denunciation from all quarters. Both the BJP and Congress took strong objection to his 'religious misconduct' and justified his labelling as “Guru Drohi” and “anti-Khalsa Panth” by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community.

The BJP has demanded CM Mann’s immediate resignation over his profane act, stating that his objectionable behaviour has put his entire government under scrutiny, bringing moral and social consequences for the Sikh community.

BJP spokesperson Tarun Chugh pressed for CM Mann’s resignation, saying, “Akal Takht is the highest revered body of Sikhs. The Sikh community follows its guidance in religious matters. The videos of Bhagwant Mann that have surfaced and the findings of the inquiry are condemnable and unfortunate. After the order of Akal Takht, Bhagwant Mann must resign."

The row over the Punjab CM emanated on Monday, as the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj declared Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct over a viral video, which they said has been verified and certified by at least two forensic laboratories.

The objectionable video purportedly showed Mann “sprinkling liquor on the portraits of Sikh gurus”, hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community and panth.

BJP leader R.P. Singh, pointing to highly objectionable videos pertaining to Bhagwant Mann, sought his resignation and called upon his ministers to 'ostracise' him for maligning the Sikh faith.

Sharing details of Mann’s viral video, he said, "A few videos of Bhagwant Mann went viral a few months ago. Regarding those videos, the Akal Takht Sahib asked the Bhagwant Mann government to either get them investigated or allow us to have them investigated. In those videos, Bhagwant Mann was allegedly in an intoxicated state and was sprinkling liquor on the picture of the Guru. These are highly objectionable videos."

Punjab BJP Vice President Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa said the disrespect of Sikh Gurus by Punjab CM was intolerable. He demanded that AAP supremo drop him as the Chief Minister.

"Arvind Kejriwal should immediately remove him (Bhagwant Mann) from the Chief Minister's chair. Because if you do not respect the Sikh Panth, if you do not respect Akal Takht Sahib, then do whatever you want - but how will you face the people in Punjab?” Bajwa said.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput also condemned Mann’s behaviour and conduct and said that the AAP will be taught a lesson in the impending polls by people.

"The Sikh Sahiban have taken an appropriate decision. The kind of behaviour and language used by Bhagwant Mann regarding the Gurus reflects the character and conduct of the Aam Aadmi Party. People of Punjab will give a befitting reply to AAP for insulting Punjab and its Punjabiyat,” he said.

While declaring Mann as “anti-Panth”, the Akal Takht has also summoned all Sikh lawmakers of the state over the passage of the new sacrilege law last year.

--IANS

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