Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev's martyrdom remains etched in collective memory: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), stating that their ideals of justice, patriotism, and fearless resistance continue to inspire countless Indians.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionaries whose execution on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail fueled the freedom struggle. March 23 is now observed as Shaheed Diwas.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."

"At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom. Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives. Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," he added.

He also shared a video message and said, "Even today, after so many years, the stories of the sacrifice made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev are etched in the hearts of every child of India. The stories of these bravehearts inspire all of us to work for the nation."

Members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, sought to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death by targeting British officer James Scott. This led to the Saunders shooting in 1928.

Later, they threw bombs in the Central Assembly to demand independence. The three were arrested and sentenced to death.

Their courage and unwavering commitment to the country's liberation from British rule turned them into national heroes and symbols of patriotism and resistance.

Inspired by socialist ideas, they believed their ultimate sacrifice would ignite a massive revolutionary movement against colonial rule.

--IANS

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