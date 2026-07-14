Best of the best from the TG20’s inaugural season

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) The curtain came down on a spectacular inaugural edition of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Season 1 with Hyderabad E-Champions lifting the title, but the tournament also celebrated the individual brilliance that defined three weeks of enthralling cricket.

From explosive batting displays and match-winning bowling spells to breathtaking catches and game-changing performances, the Sreenidhi University TG20 unearthed a host of stars who lit up the tournament with their consistency and flair.

Leading the honours list was E-Champions captain Abhirath Reddy, who capped off a sensational campaign by bagging four major awards. The swashbuckling batter finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 549 runs to claim the Orange Cap, which carried a cash prize of INR 1,50,000.

He also received the Player of the Tournament award, presented with a cash prize of INR 1,50,000 courtesy of Sreenidhi University. His relentless boundary-hitting throughout the season also earned him the Super 4s of the Tournament award, accompanied by a cash prize of INR 50,000 courtesy of Sreenidhi University, and the Super 6s of the Tournament award, which carried a cash prize of INR 50,000 courtesy of GMR.

E-Champions' pace spearhead Ajay Dev Goud emerged as the Purple Cap winner after finishing with 21 wickets. His consistency with the ball earned him the Purple Cap along with a cash prize of INR 1,50,000.

Power-hitting specialist and EIPL and eleve Karimnagar Diamonds skipper Tanmay Agarwal was recognised as the Gravton Bike Power Player of the Tournament after an explosive season that saw him amass 475 runs at a strike rate of 195.5, including three centuries. His fearless batting made him one of the most destructive players of the inaugural edition.

Anvita Khammam Aces batter Mickil Jaiswal enjoyed a memorable tournament, receiving two prestigious honours. He was adjudged the winner of the Gravton Bike Best Catch of the Tournament award while also claiming the Incredible Moment of the Tournament award, which carried a cash prize of INR 50,000 courtesy of Telangana Tourism, for producing one of the standout moments of the season during their match against Ranga Reddy Risers.

Another Anvita Khammam Aces star, Himateja Kodimela, was named the Gamechanger of the Tournament after a remarkable campaign in which he scored 430 runs in just seven innings at an astonishing average of 107.50. His match-winning contributions earned him a cash prize of INR 50,000 courtesy of BBG.

Warangal Warriors skipper Aman Rao Perala earned the Super Striker of the Tournament award after entertaining fans with his fearless strokeplay. His strike rate of 245.4 was the highest among the leading run-scorers, and he received a cash prize of INR 50,000 courtesy CREDAI Hyderabad.

The tournament also shone a spotlight on Telangana's next generation of cricketing talent. Anvita Khammam Aces' Ved Reddy was named the Gravton Bike Emerging Player of the Tournament after an impressive all-round campaign, finishing among the leading wicket-takers with 14 wickets while making valuable contributions with the bat.

Meanwhile, E-Champions' Ganesh Gadugu was adjudged the Gravton Bike Promising District Player of the Tournament. The young batter emerged as one of the finds of the inaugural season, scoring 212 runs at a strike rate of over 160 and playing several impactful knocks that played a key role in his team's title-winning campaign.

End-of-Season Individual Award Winners

Sreenidhi University Player of the Tournament: Abhirath Reddy (Hyderabad E-Champions) – Cash Prize: INR 1,50,000

Orange Cap (Highest Run-Scorer): Abhirath Reddy (549 runs) – Cash Prize: INR 1,50,000

Purple Cap (Highest Wicket-Taker): Ajay Dev Goud (21 wickets) – Cash Prize: INR 1,50,000

Sreenidhi University Super 4s of the Tournament: Abhirath Reddy – Cash Prize: INR 50,000

GMR Super 6s of the Tournament: Abhirath Reddy – Cash Prize: INR 50,000

Super Striker of the Tournament: Aman Rao Perala – Cash Prize: INR 50,000

Telangana Tourism Incredible Moment of the Tournament: Mickil Jaiswal – Cash Prize: INR 50,000

BBG Gamechanger of the Tournament: Himateja Kodimela – Cash Prize: INR 50,000

Gravton Bike Power Player of the Tournament: Tanmay Agarwal

Gravton Bike Best Catch of the Tournament: Mickil Jaiswal

Gravton Bike Emerging Player of the Tournament: Ved Reddy

Gravton Bike Promising District Player of the Tournament: Ganesh Gadugu

--IANS

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