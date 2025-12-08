Bengaluru ranks 16th in global tech cities index

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The city of Bengaluru in Karnataka has risen to 16th position in an assessment of leading global technology hubs, becoming the first Indian city to feature in the top 30 and signalling growing global interest in Asian markets, a report said on Monday.

"While San Francisco and New York retain their positions as the world’s top two tech cities, Bengaluru’s presence as India’s premier technology centre gains momentum amid rising global interest in Asian markets," said real estate advisory firm Savills India in the report.

Bengaluru, known as India’s 'Silicon Valley,' continues to develop its deep talent pool and robust tech ecosystems, positioning itself as a key player to watch, it added.

“Cities that offer a rich mix of business opportunities, cultural life, and skilled workforces dominate as tech innovation centres. Bengaluru, with its broad talent base and evolving infrastructure, has the potential to strengthen its position in the global tech hierarchy as companies seek vibrant hubs beyond the traditional Western cities,” said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

Further, Asia Pacific’s leading cities, such as Singapore and Seoul, have advanced in the index, propelled by strong infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and expanding tech sectors like AI, semiconductors, and biotech.

For real estate investors, developers, and corporate occupiers in Bengaluru, the ongoing transformation driven by AI and other technological advances signals a sustained increase in demand for premium office space and residential options tailored for a mobile, tech-savvy workforce, the report noted.

Bengaluru’s dynamic cultural scene, growing office space demand, and vibrant lifestyle appeal contribute to its attractiveness for global tech firms expanding or investing in India, it said.

The biennial index evaluates 100 cities worldwide across business environment, talent availability, technological strengths and quality of life.

