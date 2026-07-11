Bengaluru man murders mother, grandmother, brother-in-law; dies by suicide

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, three members of a family were allegedly murdered before the accused died by suicide in Bengaluru's Kottigepalya locality near the Ayyappa Temple under the Kamakshipalya Police Station limits on Saturday morning.

Police suspect the accused, a 34-year-old man, killed his mother, grandmother and brother-in-law before ending his own life.

The accused has been identified as Prashant (34), a driver. According to preliminary information, he was reportedly suffering from mental health issues and depression. Police suspect that he attacked his family members with a sharp weapon before hanging himself.

The deceased have been identified as Mangalamma (55), Prashant's mother and a garment factory worker; Nanjamma (65), his grandmother and a sweeper; and Satish (50), his brother-in-law, who worked as a plumber and was unmarried.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to have taken place during the night. After allegedly attacking his family members, Prashant reportedly attempted to flee. However, local residents caught him and confined him inside the house. He is believed to have later died by suicide by hanging in a room. However, the facts are being verified in this regard.

On receiving information, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Senior police officers, along with the Scene of Crime (SOCO) team, inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Police are questioning neighbours, local residents and relatives to ascertain the motive behind the crime. Statements are being recorded, and investigators are examining all possible angles. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established, and further investigation is underway. Though the incident is confirmed by the police department, the official statement in this regard is awaited.

It can be recalled that on June 22, Bengaluru police arrested a 24-year-old woman, Shwetha, and her live-in partner, Kenneth (25), for the triple murder of her parents and younger sister at their apartment in Seegehalli, KR Puram. The gruesome killings were reportedly sparked by severe family disputes over the couple's relationship and the daughter's mounting financial debts.

--IANS

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