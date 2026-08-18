Bengaluru double murder twist: Woman killed husband with lover, strangled son who witnessed crime

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) The double murder case reported from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru has taken a shocking turn, with police arresting the deceased man's wife, Harini, who allegedly killed her husband with the help of her alleged lover and later strangled her child to death to conceal the crime, police said on Tuesday. The incident was reported on last Sunday.

According to the police, Harini allegedly killed her husband Abhinandan with the help of her lover Vinay. Their child, Yaduveer, reportedly witnessed the murder. Fearing that the child would reveal the crime, Harini allegedly strangled him to death.

Police suspect that Harini and Vinay subsequently placed Abhinandan's body over the child's body in an attempt to make it appear as though Abhinandan had killed the child before dying by suicide or being killed himself.

The alleged crime came to light during the investigation, after police noticed inconsistencies in the crime scene and traced blood stains. Harini had allegedly washed clothes bearing blood stains and left them out to dry, which raised further suspicion.

Police said Harini had switched off the CCTV cameras before the incident. She had allegedly called Vinay to her residence at around 11 p.m. the night before the murders. After allegedly committing the murders together, Vinay escaped from the spot. The police had launched a hunt and arrested him later.

During questioning, Harini was reportedly interrogated for nearly six hours. Police said she eventually confessed to killing her husband and son.

N. Nagesh, DCP, said the couple had been facing marital disputes and used to fight frequently. Harini had also left the house for some time, but the couple later resumed living together. The investigation also brought to light Harini's alleged relationship with Vinay.

Jayamma, one of the family members, told police that she had long suspected Harini's conduct and had noticed that she frequently received calls.

She had left the house three months ago, leaving behind a letter, but the incident was kept secret from everyone to ensure that the couple could reconcile and settle their differences.

Police said the child's presence at the time of the alleged murder of Abhinandan became a crucial factor in the investigation. Investigators suspect that Harini killed Yaduveer after realising that he had witnessed the crime.

Harini was arrested on Monday, while police teams are continuing efforts to trace Vinay. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the murders.

Abhinandan, the only son of his parents, owned property worth crores of rupees, including a three-storey building in the Chikkabanavara locality. Police investigations revealed that the accused allegedly believed they could gain control of the property if Abhinandan was killed. The accused persons allegedly conspired to murder him.

--IANS

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