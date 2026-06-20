Bengal T20 League: Suraj bags hat-trick as Smashers Malda set up final against Rarh Tigers (Ld)

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) Riding on a brilliant hat-trick by Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sobisco Smashers Malda beat Servotech Siliguri Strikers by 11 runs in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash against Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 in Kolkata on Saturday.

In the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Rarh Tigers outclassed Novus Royals Purulia by seven wickets in a one-sided match. In the second semifinal, Suraj claimed a hat-trick in the final over of the innings to help Malda seal a place in the final.

Batting first, Malda posted 134 in 20 overs, thanks to Writam Porel (49). Ishan Porel (4-32) and Vishal Bhati (2-34) were the star bowlers for Siliguri Strikers.

In reply, Siliguri Strikers fell short, scoring 123/9 in 20 overs. Suraj (3-30) and Prayas Ray Barman (2-22) were superb with the ball for Malda.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Royals Purulia lost wickets at regular intervals after being put into bat and were bundled out for 107 in 18.2 overs. Lokesh (48) and Mithilesh Das (23) were the pick of the batters.

For Rarh Tigers, Rohit Kumar (4-24), Shahbaz Ahmed (2-31), and Sukhmeet Singh (2-7) were the star bowlers.

In reply, Rarh Tigers went over the line comfortably, scoring 110/3 in 12.1 overs, thanks to Sumanta Gupta (47 not out off 31) and Shahbaz Ahmed (31 off 20).

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Sobisco Smashers Malda 134 (20 overs) beat Servotech Siliguri Strikers 123/9 (20 overs) by 11 runs

Novus Royals Purulia 107 all out (18.2 overs) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers110/3 (12.1 overs) by 7 wickets

--IANS

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