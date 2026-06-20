Bengal T20 League: Rarh Tigers outclass Royals Purulia to storm into men's final

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) Riding on a dominant all-round performance, Shrachi Rarh Tigers outclassed Novus Royals Purulia by seven wickets in a one-sided first semifinal in the men's section and stormed into the final of Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League on Saturday.

Put in to bat at the Eden Gardens, Royals Purulia lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 107 in 18.2 overs. Lokesh (48) and Mithilesh Das (23) were the pick of the batters for Purulia. For Rarh Tigers, Rohit Kumar starred with figures of 4/24, while Shahbaz Ahmed (2/31) and Sukhmeet Singh (2/7) provided excellent support with the ball.

In reply, Rarh Tigers chased down the target comfortably, scoring 110/3 in just 12.1 overs. Sumanta Gupta anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 31 balls, while Shahbaz played a brisk knock of 31 off 20 deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving.

The duo stitched together a crucial partnership as Shrachi Rarh Tigers wrapped up the chase with ease and booked their place in the final in emphatic fashion.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers will take on Sobisco Smashers Malda in the second semifinal. This is the marquee clash of the playoff stage; the tournament's leading run-scorer against the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Something has to give.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Novus Royals Purulia 107 (18.2 overs) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 110/3 (12.1 overs) by 7 wickets

--IANS

bsk/