April 29, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Bengal polls: Trinamool candidates allege NIA brought in to 'scare' people, flag EVM glitches

Bengal polls: Trinamool candidates allege NIA brought in to 'scare' people, flag EVM glitch

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Amid the second phase of polling in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress candidate on Wednesday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials were being brought into the state by the Centre to "scare" the voters and party workers, while another candidate flagged an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction at one of the booths in his area.

Trinamool candidate from the Bhangar Assembly constituency, Saokat Molla, said: "No one was aware of the NIA's arrival, but they are coming. We don't blame anyone, but I want to draw the attention of the Election Commission to why the NIA team is coming on election day?"

"They are coming to scare the public and Trinamool workers. I would request the NIA team to withdraw and let the people peacefully cast their votes," Molla told IANS.

However, he said that the NIA is not at fault, and rather, "it is the fault of the BJP".

Trinamool candidate from the Kamarhati constituency, Madan Mitra, alleged that the EVM had malfunctioned in one of the booths.

"In booth number 197, an elderly lady was repeatedly pressing the third button, but her vote was not getting cast. When she pressed some other number, then, there was a sound, meaning that the vote got registered. We then called the observer, who just said sorry. What does that mean? That means the machine is faulty," Mitra told IANS.

"If EVMs are malfunctioning in other places too, then the election is being rigged," he alleged.

The Trinamool leader further alleged that on the previous night, the houses of the Trinamool leadership and workers were searched. "Such a poll is not good for a democracy," he said.

Mitra also flagged that no arrangements have been made for the voters to sit, due to which they have to keep standing in long queues. Though he expressed happiness that, despite the stormy weather, people were still turning up to vote.

After casting her vote, West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya maintained that there is no difference in polling this time.

"Voters will come in large numbers because the people of Bengal know how to express their rights," she said.

Trinamool Congress leader Kakali Sen expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that the soil and spirit of Bengal will not give space to anyone here. "This land of Bengal is of Mamata Didis," she asserted.

Party candidate from the Jorasanko constituency, Vijay Upadhyay, also echoed: "Mamata Banerjee will cross 250 seats and will be the Chief Minister for the 4th time".

Former Trinamool MP and actor Nusrat Jahan urged those who have not voted yet to come and exercise their democratic right.

--IANS

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