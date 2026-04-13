April 13, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Bengal polls: Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit's 'Dil' song becomes ECI’s message for violence-free elections

Bengal polls: Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit's 'Dil' song becomes ECI’s message for violence-free elections

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) A popular Bollywood number featuring superstars Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit has become the tool of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to spread the message of the Commission’s determination to ensure free and fair and violence-free elections in the forthcoming two-phase polls in the state.

The song is “Hum Pyar Karne Wale Duniya Se Na Darne Wale” (We the lovebirds will not be scared of the world) from the movie 'Dil', which was released nationally in June 1990 and featured Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Saeed Jaffrey, among others, in the lead roles.

The district electoral officer (DEO) of the electoral district of Kolkata (South) has uploaded this song on X. The message is loud and clear -- just as the love birds are not scared of this world and the society, the Commission is also not bothered about the criticisms it faces in the course of achieving its mission to ensure free, fair and violence-free polls in West Bengal this time.

In the message attached with the video, the DEO of Kolkata (South) has also advised anti-social elements to be ready with "ointments to apply on the itching and burning sensations because of the counteractions by the security forces to prevent any attempt to disrupt the peaceful polling process".

“All our mothers, uncles, sisters, and brothers are invited to vote freely without any fear, even if some people get angry and burn in heat. Intimidators, hooligans, history sheeters, and lumpens beware, keep sufficient stocks of Burnol and Boroline with you, else the heat will be so severe that you will burn from inside and remember it for a lifetime. We are here for all our dear voters and assure them that ECI is committed to the following: 1. No Violence 2. ⁠No intimidation 3. ⁠No Inducement 4. ⁠No Chappa Voting 5. ⁠No Booth Jamming 6. ⁠No Source Jamming, and anyone obstructing our mission will be dealt with by the heavy hand of law, where even Burnol and Boroline won’t help. Yours DEO South Kolkata,” the statement read.

Although no particular political party has been named on social media, political observers feel that the clear indication of the statement is the ruling Trinamool Congress considering its sustained tiff with ECI over the latter’s poll-related arrangements, especially transfers, replacement, and deputations of bureaucrats and police officers at all levels.

--IANS

src/dpb

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