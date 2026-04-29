Bengal poll violence shows Trinamool’s 'goonism'; BJP will come to power: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over alleged violence during the West Bengal elections, while also targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership over their political conduct and recent statements.

Speaking to IANS, Maliwal alleged that disturbing visuals frequently emerge from West Bengal during elections, claiming that such incidents are not isolated to the current phase but have become a recurring pattern. "Very frightening pictures come out of Bengal. And this is not just about these elections; such pictures come out every time during elections," she said.

Accusing the ruling TMC of fostering a culture of intimidation, she added, "Because of this TMC's goonism that is seen on the ground, the BJP is coming to power in Bengal."

The BJP MP also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for boycotting the election process, questioning its political approach. Taking a swipe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Maliwal remarked, "You can see the kind of politics they are trying to do. The Aam Aadmi Party has completely boycotted the entire election. Arvind Kejriwal sometimes behaves like a child. When he knows he is going to be out on zero, he takes the bat and ball and walks away."

Reacting to Kejriwal’s recent letter to Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and his invocation of 'Satyagraha', Maliwal questioned the intent behind the move. "What kind of Satyagraha is this? where he says, 'I am not a thief, and I do not want this judge? The cause for which Satyagraha is done must be very pure," she said, adding that such actions amount to "anarchy" and should not be part of political discourse.

She further defended Justice Sharma, emphasising the challenges faced by women in the judiciary. "Justice Swarana Kanta is a woman judge. In our country, there are few women who are judges. She would have reached that position through her own struggle. And they are defaming her," Maliwal said.

On remarks made by AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj regarding Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and his marriage to actor Parineeti Chopra, Maliwal termed such comments as inappropriate and shameful. "No one should make such comments about anyone's personal life. Parineeti is a woman, and making such remarks about her is truly shameful," she said.

Maliwal also accused AAP leaders of indulging in personal attacks and abusive behaviour. Recalling her own experience, she alleged, "When I was beaten up, and I tried to fight against it and file an FIR, they said extremely abusive and filthy things about my mother and my entire family."

She concluded by stating that such conduct reflects a troubling pattern within the Aam Aadmi Party, asserting that it is increasingly being identified with personal attacks rather than constructive politics.

--IANS

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