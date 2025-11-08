Bellingham’s edge is ‘very good thing’ for England, says manager Tuchel

London, Nov 8 (IANS) England manager Thomas Tuchel has said the team should embrace and utilise Jude Bellingham’s fiery competitiveness and on-field intensity, after recalling the Real Madrid star for next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Serbia at home and Albania away.

Bellingham’s absence from the squad for last month’s 5-0 victory over Latvia — a result that secured England’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in North America — had sparked rumours of tension between the player and the manager.

Addressing the media on Friday, Tuchel dismissed any suggestions of fallout and reiterated his admiration for the 22-year-old midfielder. The England boss, who had publicly apologised in June for remarking that his mother found Bellingham’s on-field behaviour “repulsive,” insisted that the matter was long since resolved.

"There is no problem with him, there is no problem with the character," Tuchel said. "Jude just has the edge, it is a very good thing because you need a certain edge to reach the heights that he reached."

"I think we all need to help him and encourage him and create an environment in which he can live this edge towards the opponents and towards the goals we are building as a team."

"The message is, 'make sure you keep this thing going and make sure you accelerate the thing because we have something going here, we are building something, we are super-excited that you are back.' The message is - 'contribute to it.'"

Phil Foden has also been recalled to the England squad, with manager Tuchel revealing his intention to deploy the Manchester City star in a more central attacking role, operating just behind captain Harry Kane rather than out wide as he has often done for the national team.

Foden emphasised his form earlier this week, scoring twice in Manchester City’s 4-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund whilst playing in a similar central position behind striker Erling Haaland — a performance that seems to have influenced Tuchel’s tactical plans.

"(Foden) will be in the number 9-10ish position, in the middle of the pitch," the manager said. "Because I have this fantasy about him since a long time. I think it suits him the most."

"The second goal (for City) against Dortmund is for me a key trademark Phil Foden goal. So he comes and supports Harry (Kane) more or less, plays maybe for Harry or whatever, in the nine and a half-ish role."

--IANS

ab/vi