April 24, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Beijing rejects Trump's claim that intercepted Iranian ship carried 'gift' from China

Beijing rejects Trump's claim that intercepted Iranian ship carried 'gift' from China

Beijing, April 24 (IANS) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday denied allegations made by US President Donald Trump that an Iranian cargo ship intercepted by the US might have carried a “gift” from Beijing.

When asked about Trump's remarks during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China rejects any assertion and speculation that lack factual evidence. Normal trade between countries should not be disrupted or harmed."

China's response came after Trump, in his interview with CNBC on Tuesday, said, "We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice. A gift from China perhaps, I don’t know, but I was a little surprised but – because I have a very good relationship and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi. But that’s all right."

On April 21, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had stated that the ship seized by the US in the Strait of Hormuz was travelling from China and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.

"The ship the US seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles. It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran’s regime —a reality that can’t be ignored," Haley posted on X.

On April 20, Guo Jiakun had expressed concern over the US' forcible interception of a vessel after media reports claimed that the US had seized an Iranian cargo ship. While addressing a press briefing on Monday, Jiakun termed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "complex and fragile."

When asked about China's view about the US seizing an Iranian cargo ship, he responded, "The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is fragile and complex. We are concerned over the US’ forcible interception of the vessel and hope that relevant parties will honor the ceasefire agreement in a responsible manner, avoid aggravating disputes and escalating tensions, and provide necessary conditions for the restoration of normal passage through the Strait."

Tensions continue in and around Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, through which about one-fifth of global oil trade passes, ever since the conflict erupted in West Asia.

--IANS

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