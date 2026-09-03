‘Beep’ director discloses legendary screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj gifted him a pen after reading his film's script

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Ila. Shanmuga Sundar, the director of upcoming Tamil crime drama, 'Beep', has now disclosed that one of Indian cinema's greatest screenplay writers, K Bhagyaraj, who had passed away recently, had gifted him a pen after being impressed with his script.

Talking to mediapersons, the director said the legendary screenplay writer, director and actor K. Bhagyaraj had lent his voice to 'Beep' as its narrator.

Interestingly, Shanmuga Sundar disclosed that Bhagyaraj was initially hesitant to come on board this project. "However, after reading the script, his response changed completely," said the director who went on to add that the veteran director was so impressed with his story that he had presented a pen as a personal gift to him.

The film, which is to hit screens on September 18, features Raghav Ranganathan in a pivotal role, alongside Punjab-based actress Prerna Khanna. Apart from them, the film will also feature actors Yamini, 'Sarpatta Parambarai' fame Priyadarshini and Nithish Veera in pivotal roles.

Unlike conventional crime thrillers built around gunfire, graphic violence and bloodshed, 'Beep', the director said, would take a more character-driven route, delving into the lives of people who exist on the margins of society.

“This is not a film filled with graphic violence, elaborate fight sequences or gun battles. It is not structured in a way where a crime occurs every few minutes or where serial killers are constantly murdering people. There is a murder in the story, but the narrative is driven by its characters and their individual pursuits. That is what makes the journey interesting," he said.

"I have nothing against guns or knives, but I felt they were not necessary for this particular story. Beep is not a film like Ratsasan. It is closer in spirit to films such as Drishyam and Thodakkam,” he added.

At the heart of the story is a gifted young man from a modest background, who possesses an extraordinary ability to absorb and retain photographs and visual details with remarkable precision. He earns admission to one of India’s leading business schools, but his personal ambition is surprisingly simple — he wants to meet the girl he admires. Then, an unexpected incident changes the course of his life.

What follows is an intriguing journey involving his close-knit group of six friends, who find themselves drawn into a situation far beyond anything they could have anticipated. How they attempt to rescue him forms the crux of 'Beep', he explained.

--IANS

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