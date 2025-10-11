B'desh interim regime considers scrapping constitutional mandate for Bangabandhu portrait display

Dhaka, Oct 11 (IANS) Bangladesh is "considering" a proposal to remove portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from both public and private establishments, local media has reported.

The latest move, announced by the National Consensus Commission (NCC) formed under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, adds to the series of attempts to erase symbols linked to the 1971 Liberation War.

Reports suggest that a letter signed by the commission's Vice-Chairman, Ali Riaz, was sent to political parties on October 9, seeking their written opinion by Saturday.

The commission proposed abolishing clause 4 (Ka) of the Bangladesh Constitution, which requires the portraits of Bangabandhu to be displayed in all government and non-government offices and institutions, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

Citing the clause, the NCC's letter said, "Meetings with political parties and alliances regarding the drafting and implementation of the July Charter 2025 have been completed. At this stage, the commission is considering including the proposal to abolish clause 4(Ka) of the existing Constitution in the July Charter."

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman Iran, chairman of the Bangladesh Labour Party, confirmed that the party received the letter from the Consensus Commission on Thursday.

Additionally, the chairman of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party acknowledged the receipt of the commission's letter, adding that the party had not yet submitted its opinion.

Earlier in July, in an incident of vandalism targeting historical representations of the 1971 Liberation War, the image of Bangabandhu in the Independence Memorial Mural 'Arjon' was defaced with ink.

The incident unfolded at the Modern Crossroads in Rangpur City of Bangladesh when a group of students associated with last year's violent July protests erased the image with spray cans and black paint, using a beam lifter from the Rangpur City Corporation, Bangladesh's leading Bangla daily, Prothom Alo reported.

In April, a mob of radicals demolished the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The monument was a symbol of the genocide committed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

As the video of the demolition went viral, several Bangladeshis took to social media, severely condemning the disturbing act, which displayed the current lawlessness prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Yunus.

Experts perceived this act of the interim government as an insult to the martyrs and a part of their appeasement policy towards Pakistan.

In a similar act, the mural of the Liberation War Memorial Mancha in Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh was demolished at the instruction of the Yunus-led interim government in March.

About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024 after the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

--IANS

scor/sd