October 15, 2025 7:34 PM हिंदी

BCCI's blunder: Sarfaraz-Musheer mix-up sparks confusion in Ranji Trophy opener

BCCI blunder: Mix-up between brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan sparks confusion in the opening match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Photo credit: BCCI/X

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a notable error on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, involving a mix-up between Mumbai cricketers and siblings Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan.

The confusion occurred during Mumbai's fixture against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. At the start of the match, the official scorecard on the BCCI website incorrectly listed Sarfaraz Khan as the opening batter, stating he was dismissed for a duck by fast bowler Auqib Nabi.

This led to confusion among fans, as Sarfaraz is traditionally a middle-order batter and not known to open the innings. It was later clarified that it was actually Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz’s younger brother, who had opened the batting and was dismissed on the third delivery of the match.

The BCCI subsequently corrected the error on the scorecard; however, the delay in doing so caused enough confusion. Sarfaraz eventually came in to bat at his usual position at No. 5.

After Musheer departed for a three-ball duck, Ayush Mhatre (28) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) registered a 61-run stand for the second wicket before the former departed. Rahane followed him back to the pavilion a few deliveries later. Sarfaraz was dismissed via run out after his 42 off 48, including six boundaries and a maximum.

Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani are currently batting at 86 and 23, respectively, as Mumbai reached 302/5.

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, is underway from Wednesday, where 38 teams are in action across the country. The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy will conclude on February 24, 2026. Vidarbha are the defending champions, having defeated Kerala in the final last season.

Mumbai are launching their Ranji Trophy campaign in the 2025-26 season as they hope to add another title to the 42 already in the kitty.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

