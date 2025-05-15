BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) In a significant move that could reshape India’s Olympic ambitions, top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports held a high-level meeting on Thursday to explore collaborative efforts aimed at boosting the country's medal prospects in future Olympic Games.

According to sources familiar with the development, the BCCI expressed its willingness to adopt and support a couple of non-cricket sports disciplines. The idea is to provide financial assistance, infrastructure support, and administrative expertise to federations in dire need of resources and strategic planning to produce world-class athletes.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was present at the meeting and played a key role in outlining the cricket board’s intent, sources said. “The BCCI is keen to contribute to India’s Olympic movement. We believe that with proper support and vision, Indian athletes can excel across various disciplines on the world stage,” sources added.

This marks a potential paradigm shift in Indian sports, as the immensely wealthy and influential cricket board looks beyond the boundary ropes. While cricket remains India’s most popular and lucrative sport, the move to back Olympic disciplines could help balance the sporting ecosystem and ensure more equitable development.

The discussions are still in the early stages, and a follow-up meeting is expected soon to finalise the modalities, including the choice of disciplines, the extent of financial involvement, and the structure of the support.

If realised, this partnership could significantly uplift struggling sports federations and bring India closer to its long-standing dream of becoming an Olympic powerhouse. The BCCI has earlier announced financial support to Olympic sports, but this is the first time it has expressed its willingness to adopt and support a couple of non-cricket sports disciplines

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially submitted a letter expressing its intention to bid for the Summer Olympic Games in 2036. A significant improvement in its medal count in the Games of 2028 at Los Angeles and the subsequent edition of 2032 will boost the country's chances of bagging the hosting rights for 2036.

