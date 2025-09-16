September 16, 2025 5:40 PM हिंदी

BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead sponsor of Team India

BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead sponsor of Team India

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership with Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tyre industry, as the new lead sponsor of Team India.

The agreement spans two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. Under the terms of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats. This partnership succeeds the previous sponsorship held by Dream11.

This marks Apollo Tyres' first-ever foray into Indian cricket, a strategic move to align with a sport that resonates deeply with the nation, the BCCI said in a release.

"The new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, signifying the immense and growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket," it added.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in Indian cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."

"We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success," Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, added.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the lead sponsor of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust, and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sport at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sameera Reddy whips up fresh coconut kheer for her son as she celebrates simple living in Goa

Sameera Reddy whips up fresh coconut kheer for her son as she celebrates simple living in Goa

BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive as Awez Darbar gets chatty with Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal

BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive as Awez Darbar gets chatty with Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal 

Mahabharat team reunites after 12 years, Lord Krishna aka Sourabh Raj Jain shares happy picture

Mahabharat team reunites after 12 years, Lord Krishna aka Sourabh Raj Jain shares happy picture

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints

BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead sponsor of Team India

BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead sponsor of Team India

Ranvir Shorey remembers late father Krishan Dev on his death anniversary: Home seems incomplete without you

Ranvir Shorey remembers late father Krishan Dev on his death anniversary: Home seems incomplete without you

India’s cement sector to see 7 pc annual demand growth over next three years: Report

India’s cement sector to see 7 pc annual demand growth over next three years: Report

‘We should not be bothered,’ says BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia on Ind-Pak Asia Cup controversy

‘We should not be bothered,’ says BCCI Secy Saikia on Ind-Pak Asia Cup controversy

Nagarjuna reveals special advice that PM Modi gave him during their 1st meeting

Nagarjuna reveals special advice that PM Modi gave him during their 1st meeting

Himani Shivpuri expresses concern as cloudburst wreaks havoc in her hometown Dehradun

Himani Shivpuri expresses concern as cloudburst wreaks havoc in her hometown Dehradun