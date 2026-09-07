September 07, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari says father Manoj Tiwari was already a star, adds ‘Bigg Boss gave him a different exposure’

BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari says father Manoj Tiwari was already a star, adds ‘Bigg Boss gave him a different exposure’

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter-composer Rhiti Tiwari, who has entered Bigg Boss 20 16 years after watching her father and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari participate in the reality show, has stated that the show gave her father an entirely different kind of exposure.

Speaking about Manoj’s stint on Bigg Boss 4, Rhiti said that while her father was already a well-known star, the reality show allowed audiences to see the person behind his public image.

“Before Bigg Boss, Dad was already a star, but I think the show gave him an entirely different kind of exposure. Suddenly, people who might not have known him through his films or music were watching him every single day and getting to know the person behind the star,” Rhiti said.

She recalled watching her father on the show as a child and said she would eagerly wait for every episode.

“I remember watching every episode as a kid. I would literally wait to see him on screen. I would miss him every day, but at the same time, there was something exciting about seeing my father live in this completely different world,” she said.

Rhii was only a child when she watched her father inside the Bigg Boss house, and now entering the same show years later has been a surreal experience, as stated by her.

“Little did I know then that I would be signing up for the same show 16 years in the future. Back then, I, of course, didn't understand the magnitude of what Bigg Boss was,” she said.

Looking back, she feels the roles between her and her father have now reversed.

“It feels incredibly surreal because the roles have somehow reversed. I was once the kid sitting at home waiting to watch my father, and now I’m the one inside the house, while he is on the other side watching me,” Rhiti said.

For the uninitiated, Manoj Tiwari participated in Bigg Boss 4, which aired in 2010 and was hosted by Salman Khan.

The season also featured television actors Shweta Tiwari and Sara Khan, actor Samir Soni, Ashmit Patel, singer Rahul Bhatt, wrestler The Great Khali and television personality Dolly Bindra, among others.

Rhiti has been carving her own identity in the independent music space and has released tracks including Sab Ghoom Raha Hai and Maansik Santulan.

–IANS

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