Naila Grrewal on Ravi Kishan’s infectious energy and humour: ‘He has become viral now’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal has opened up about her experience of working with Ravi Kishan in the courtroom comedy series “Maamla Legal Hai.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she praised the actor for his infectious energy, natural humour and youthful spirit. Grrewal revealed that working with him on set is always filled with fun and laughter, while his unique personality also reflects in his performances.

Speaking about the actors she has worked with throughout her career, Naila highlighted the qualities she admires in each of them. However, while talking about Ravi Kishan, she particularly praised his sense of humour and the lively atmosphere he brings to the sets. “Ravi Kishan, he is so funny in real life. There is a lot of fun and laughter going on with Ravi sir on the set,” Naila said.

The ‘Tamasha’ actress also addressed Ravi Kishan’s growing popularity and the way his moments have been going viral lately. She said that his naturally entertaining personality makes it hardly surprising that he has become a viral sensation.

“And I feel like he has become a little viral now, but that’s nothing. Because whatever he says and does is so enjoyable and entertaining that he has to become viral. He is just such a funny, funny man, and I think that energy and youthful spunk come into his work, which is very inspiring to see.”

Talking about the actors she has worked with since the beginning of her career, Naila Grrewal said she has learned something from each of them. She praised Ranbir Kapoor for his unwavering patience. She described Ayushmann Khurrana as spontaneous and also highlighted Taapsee Pannu’s fearless and powerful quality.

Naila Grrewal has appeared in films such as Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Tamasha” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” as well as Taapsee Pannu’s “Thappad.”

--IANS

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