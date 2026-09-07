Sachet and Parampara Tandon celebrate the innocence of love in ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ from ‘Prem Keetanu’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Musical composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon have lent their voices to the romantic track ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ from the upcoming film “Prem Keetanu.”

The song captures the innocence, warmth, and tenderness of love. Speaking about the latest track, Sachet and Parampara shared, “Tu Mera Raiyyo will make you fall in love all over again as it captures the innocence of love and warmth, making it one of the biggest songs of the year.”

“It always gives us a lot of joy to sing a song like this, knowing that it directly tugs heartstrings. We're overjoyed to have become a part of Prem Keetanu through Tu Mera Raiyyo, and we are equally excited for people to hear this one!” The lyrics of “Tu Mera Raiyyo” are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Earlier, the makers had released two tracks, ‘After Undi Bundi’ and ‘Kaho Toh.” On Monday, the makers unveiled ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo,' the third track from the film’s vibrant album. The wholesome song explores themes of love, compassion, and romance, with Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed at the centre of its heartfelt narrative.

The film features seven songs, bringing together well-known singers including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman, and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc also feature on the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, “Prem Keetanu” stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film revolves around a group of youngsters negotiating friendship, first love, one-sided love and the inevitable heartbreaks that come with growing up.

Talking about the movie, Veer Pahariya told IANS, “It’s a great film with seven songs, and you will see all kinds of emotions in it. All the serious films keep coming, but an amazing, heart-touching, and hilarious film is coming after a long time. It’s a romantic comedy film.”

“Prem Keetanu” is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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